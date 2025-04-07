Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $49,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,734,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.