Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama
Dollarama Trading Down 3.7 %
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.