Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.

DOL opened at C$154.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$143.44. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$107.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$174.22. The company has a market cap of C$42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

