Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $72,037,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $33,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

