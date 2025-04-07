Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 106845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 175,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 680,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.