Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 106845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
