DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.30% of DexCom worth $90,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $385,367,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $59.83 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

