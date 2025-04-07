Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 550107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
DML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.49.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
