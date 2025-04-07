D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 461.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.19 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.