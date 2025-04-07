Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.03% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,377.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 418,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 401,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $38,720,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

