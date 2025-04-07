Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Currys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Currys

Currys Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at Currys

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.29) on Friday. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.35). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,603.25). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.