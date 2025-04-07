Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Currys
Currys Stock Down 2.2 %
Insider Transactions at Currys
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,603.25). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.