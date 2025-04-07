Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $259.16 and last traded at $269.02, with a volume of 5344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.67.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.