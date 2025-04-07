CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,707,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS opened at $36.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.57. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

