Critical Survey: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexalin Technology presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Movano has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,394.60%. Given Movano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Movano is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $168,721.00 130.11 -$4.65 million ($0.82) -2.01 Movano $902,000.00 8.84 -$29.28 million ($5.11) -0.24

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Movano”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Movano. Nexalin Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,407.98% -187.59% -167.21% Movano N/A -345.78% -198.77%

Risk and Volatility

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexalin Technology beats Movano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

