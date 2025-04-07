Creditcoin Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $228.74 million and approximately $54.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 439,416,053 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

