Concentrum Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,235,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.97 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

