Concentrum Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 462.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

