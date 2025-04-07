Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 914 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after buying an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.