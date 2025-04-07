Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 914 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after buying an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.