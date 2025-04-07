Comparing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) & zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UiPath and zSpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get UiPath alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 15 2 0 2.00 zSpace 0 0 3 2 3.40

UiPath currently has a consensus price target of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. zSpace has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.49%. Given zSpace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe zSpace is more favorable than UiPath.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.43 billion 3.87 -$89.88 million ($0.13) -77.19 zSpace $38.10 million 5.27 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UiPath and zSpace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

zSpace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and zSpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -6.49% -4.14% -2.82% zSpace N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

zSpace beats UiPath on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About zSpace

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.