Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $84.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $57.95. Approximately 12,876,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,044,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.13.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

