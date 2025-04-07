Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE OXM traded down $4.81 on Monday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.