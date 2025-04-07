Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after buying an additional 1,178,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.69. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

