Chris Grigg Buys 18,000 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Grigg acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £73,980 ($95,359.63).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 378.41 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 682.60 ($8.80). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 572.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -202.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.96) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

