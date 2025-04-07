Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 5.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.