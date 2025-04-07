Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.
CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
