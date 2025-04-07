Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies that are based in or have significant operations in China, and they are typically traded on mainland exchanges like the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on international platforms such as through American Depository Receipts. These stocks give investors access to a broad spectrum of industries in China and are subject to local regulatory standards and market conditions that can differ significantly from those in other regions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,024.90. The stock had a trading volume of 218,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,883. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,264.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,293.69. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $973.52 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.75. 664,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,074. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. 937,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. Diageo has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. 1,414,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,109. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $108.50.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. 7,531,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.72. 1,078,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $704.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.18. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

NYSE:USNA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 79,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,772. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

