Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.56 and a 200-day moving average of $357.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

