Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Tops One Day Volume of $30.61 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Cetus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Token Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,864,325 tokens. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 691,836,408.0313876 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.08340932 USD and is down -14.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $20,540,938.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

