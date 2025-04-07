Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $347,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $465.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $444.02 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

