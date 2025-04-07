Certior Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 206,995 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 3.9% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Certior Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

FSK stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

