Certior Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,446 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

