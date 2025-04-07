Certior Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Relx by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RELX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

