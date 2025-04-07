Certior Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CGCP stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

