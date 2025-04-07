Certior Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.01 on Monday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

