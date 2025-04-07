Certior Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.36. The stock has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

