Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 18,408 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $120,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.39 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

