Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 434,651 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $144,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 225,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

