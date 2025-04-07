Cerity Partners LLC Has $210.50 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,201 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $210,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,403,000. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,280,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average of $178.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

