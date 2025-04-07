Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $255,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after buying an additional 447,119 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $119.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

