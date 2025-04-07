Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $186,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of USMV opened at $87.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.