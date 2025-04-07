Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,056 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $378,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $325.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $311.80 and a one year high of $419.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

