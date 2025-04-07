Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 255,020 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $97,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

