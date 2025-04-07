Central Securities Corp Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Central Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 0.7% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Securities Corp owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,855,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 182,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836,942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 997,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 789,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

