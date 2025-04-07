Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 43986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,919,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,243,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after acquiring an additional 847,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,707,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

