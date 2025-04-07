CashBackPro Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $12,005.27 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00003828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.02783192 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $17,632.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

