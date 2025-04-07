Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 26.85% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $183,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

CGMU stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

