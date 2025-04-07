Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.17% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $141,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

