Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

