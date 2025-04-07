Canopy Partners LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

