Canopy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,594 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 144,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

