Canopy Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

