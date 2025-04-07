Canopy Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $605.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $716.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.00. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $582.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

