Canopy Partners LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

